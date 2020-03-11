|
Janet L. Elliott
Lebanon - Janet L. Elliott, 71, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home. She was born on Saturday, April 3, 1948 to the late Clifford M. McQuate and Ruth McQuate nee Swartz in Lebanon. She was a member of Tulpehocken United Church of Christ and enjoyed playing bingo, pinochle and solving jigsaw puzzles and word searches. Janet was involved with her friends at the Senior Center, Eldercare and other organizations. Surviving are children Nancy Elliott-Haskins and spouse Edwin, Patrick Elliott and fiance Emily Snyder, Jenny Domin and spouse Joseph; grandchildren Nicole Burrell and spouse Nathan, Nicholas Neidlinger, Kaitlin Kelley, Sarah Domin; great grandchild Nora Burrell; brothers Edwin McQuate, Paul McQuate; sisters Carol Ann Walters, Mary Walter, Nancy Ruoss. She was preceded in death by husband Edward M. Elliott; grandchild Ashley Kelley; siblings Dorothy Wagner, Betty Spang, Lucy Keener. Viewing will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Cornwall Cemetery, Cornwall, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Tulpehocken United Church of Christ, 961 Tulpehocken Road, Richland, PA 17087. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020