Services
Cremation Society of Pennsylvania
4100 Jonestown Rd.
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
220 S. 22nd St.
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Lightner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lightner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Lightner Obituary
Janet Lightner

Lebanon - Janet F. Lightner, 81, originally from Cornwall, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 9, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Miller and wife Deborah, Kenneth Lightner Jr, grandson Michael Miller and great grandson Aidyn Miller. She was one of 18 children born to Arthur and Kathryn Carpenter. Also surviving are sisters, Elizabeth Gainer, Joyce Fortna, Fern Marley and Bonnie Swanger, brothers Herman Carpenter and William Carpenter. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Faith Baptist Church on 220 S. 22nd St. Lebanon Pa on February 21, 2019 at 6:00 pm.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Pennsylvania
Download Now