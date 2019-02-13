|
Janet Lightner
Lebanon - Janet F. Lightner, 81, originally from Cornwall, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 9, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Miller and wife Deborah, Kenneth Lightner Jr, grandson Michael Miller and great grandson Aidyn Miller. She was one of 18 children born to Arthur and Kathryn Carpenter. Also surviving are sisters, Elizabeth Gainer, Joyce Fortna, Fern Marley and Bonnie Swanger, brothers Herman Carpenter and William Carpenter. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Faith Baptist Church on 220 S. 22nd St. Lebanon Pa on February 21, 2019 at 6:00 pm.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019