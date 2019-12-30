|
|
Janet M. Kleinfelter
Bethel - Janet M. Kleinfelter, 68, of Bethel, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Robert L. Kleinfelter, Sr.
Born in Fredericksburg on November 9, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Olive Bomberger Koons. Janet loved to go out to dinner and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Michelle M. Foy Bish of Meadville; sons Michael J. and his wife Sheri Foy of Warrenton, Virginia, Robert L. Kleinfelter, Jr. and his wife Vicky of Lake Village, IN and Ernest L. and his wife Robin Kleinfelter of Jonestown; brothers Harry and his wife Carolyn Koons of Fredericksburg and Lynn Koons and his companion Peggy Gilmore of Ormond Beach, FL; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Michael & Jerry Koons.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019