Janet M. "Sis" WernerLebanon - Janet M. "Sis" Werner, 83, of Lebanon, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard I. "Dick" Werner who passed away in 2017.Born in Lebanon on September 30, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Dearolf) Norman. Janet was a homemaker. She formerly attended Tabor UCC, and currently attended Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Janet was an avid Phillies fan and over the years, loved her many grand-dogs.Surviving are children Bruce Werner of Lebanon, David Werner, husband of Julie, of Lebanon, Suzanne Ganter, wife of Allan, of Lebanon, and Beth Ann Werner of Lebanon; grandchildren Matthew Werner, Olivia Werner, Daniel Dawson and step-granddaughter Alecia Ganter; great grandchild Lincoln Werner and step-great grandchild Keegan Isenhour. Janet was the last of nine children.Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Memorial Service and burial at Indiantown Gap will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janet's memory to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067.