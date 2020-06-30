Janet Y. Edwards
Lebanon - Janet Y. Edwards nee Snavely, 90, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living Community. She was born on Saturday, September 28, 1929 to George W. Snavely and Bessie Snavely nee Miller in Lebanon, PA. Janet retired from Lebanon Paper Box Factory. She graduated from LHS in 1947 and enjoyed family events with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Janet also liked sports. Surviving are children, Jeffrey G. Edwards and spouse Kathy, Sharon E. Greenebaum and spouse Edward; grandchildren Seth Edwards and spouse Abby, Erin Edwards, Rebekah Greenebaum, Adam Greenebaum and spouse Lindsey; great grandchildren, Jameson Edwards and Maddison Edwards; sisters Betty Blouch, Doris Goeke, Kay Rosen and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney E. Edwards; daughter, Lori Ann Edwards; sisters, Gloria Steckbeck, Eloise Eckert, Kitty Miller; brothers, George W. Snavely Jr. and Bertram Snavely. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association- Greater PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Avenue Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.