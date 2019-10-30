Services
Lebanon - Janice B. Crawford, 75, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Wellspan York Hospital. She was the wife of Harry R. Crawford, Jr., whom she married November 27, 1982. Janice was born in Greenville, SC on February 15, 1944, daughter of the late George R. and Edna Ellis Burnett.

She was retired from Manheim Auto Auction. Janice had worshipped in the United Methodist Church. She was artistic, enjoying painting, crafting, and gardening. She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Harry, Janice is survived by her sons, David Jones of Enola; Steven, husband of Vonnie Jones of Carlisle; her daughters, Shannon, wife of Robert Kemp of Lebanon; Lori Hughes of Pittsburgh; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and her sister, Joann wife of Carl Kowlen of Avada, Colorado. Janice was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Janice's funeral services on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Noon from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd, 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon (next to Quentin Circle). Friends will be received Saturday beginning at 11 AM to time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be made in Kochenderfer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janice's memory may be made to PA s Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

For further information call 717-272-4634 or to share online condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
