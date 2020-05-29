Janice G. Brandt
Mount Gretna - Janice G. Brandt, 83, of Mount Gretna passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Londonderry Village, Palmyra.
Born September 9, 1936 in Palmyra, she was the daughter of the late Laverd C. "Bud" and May (Gerberich) Gingrich.
A graduate of Palmyra High School and self-employed beautician, she was a member of the Mt. Gretna Methodist Church Choir, Mt. Gretna Winterites and Mt. Gretna Tennis Club. Janice loved to cook and bake and would show off her skills by catering for the tennis tournament. She enjoyed the sun, travelling and was kind to everyone she met.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years William M. Brandt; son Andrew G. Brandt of Mount Gretna; brother L. Terry Gingrich of Hershey; and granddaughter Emma Brandt of England.
There will be no service.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.