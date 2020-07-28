Janice Speraw
Millsboro, DE - Janice Speraw, age 82, of Millsboro, DE, passed away in her sleep on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Lebanon, PA, on January 29, 1938, daughter of the late Henry and Irene Wahl.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Speraw was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin K. Speraw, Sr.; and her son, Landi Brian Heiser. She is survived by her children: Dr. Michael S. Heiser and his wife Drenna of FL, Bradley R. Heiser and his wife Lori of VA, Mary K. Speraw and her husband David of WY, Edwin K. Speraw, Jr. and his wife Carolyn of MD, and Walter H. Speraw III of DE; her 14 grandchildren; and her 8 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Mrs. Speraw's memory to the Delaware Humane Association, 18675 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, or AMVETS, 32592 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, DE 19966.
