|
|
Janice Steiner
Jonestown - Janice Steiner, 85, of Jonestown, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
Janice was born in S. Annville Twp., on June 26, 1934 to the late Blanche (Sanders) Lingle. She had been a housekeeper and worked in retail sales. She enjoyed card club, shopping, sewing, baking Christmas cookies, knitting, crocheting, and traveling. She loved spending time with her family. She will be fondly remembered.
She is survived by her children, James Steiner (Audrey), Ginny Lewis-McLaughlin (Tim), George Steiner (Ann), Rick Steiner, Craig Steiner (Kathy), Michael Steiner, Kim Hoffsmith (Hush), Annette Cooper (Dale), 14 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12PM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing held from 10AM until 12PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020