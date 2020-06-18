Janice W. HartmanCleona - Janice W. Hartman, 79, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her residence.She was the wife of Joseph R. Hartman, to whom she was married 59 years on May 27, 2020.Born in Fredericksburg on September 25, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Harold J. and Lottie M. (Kleinfelter) Werner.A 1958 graduate of Northern Lebanon High School, Janice was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Lebanon. She was employed as a secretary at Lebanon County Career & Technology Center for 16 years, retiring in 1998.In addition to her husband, Janice is survived by sons, Kerry, husband of Joan Hartman, of Lebanon, Corey, husband of Carla Hartman, of Lebanon, Andrew, husband of Jill Hartman, of Lebanon; nine grandchildren; sister, Connie, wife of Charles Amendola, of St. Mary's, PA; brothers, Lynn, husband of Kitty Werner, of Jonestown, Larry Werner, of Cleona; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Irene Darkes, Eleanor Weller, and Shirley Witmer; and a brother, Gene Werner.A memorial service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 Oak St., Lebanon, PA 17042, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Grand View Memorial Park, Lebanon.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, Lebanon.Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.