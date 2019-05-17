Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Jaxon Daniel Sles

Pine Grove - Jaxon Daniel Sles, 6 weeks, of Pine Grove, died May 14, 2019 at M. S. Hershey Medical Center.

Born in Hershey on March 18, 2019, he was a son of Alysha L. Nye and Nicholas J. Sles.

In addition to his parents, Jaxon is survived by a brother, Logan Sles; paternal grandparents, Cathy & Charlie Pellegrino; maternal grandparents Malena Blatt & Wayne Nye, II.

He was preceded in death by his beloved Aunt Taylor Nye.

Services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 17, 2019
