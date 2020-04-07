|
|
Jay D. Blatt
Annville - Jay D. Blatt, 80, of Annville, passed away at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center, on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was the husband of Janet M. (Rhoad) Blatt. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 10, 2020.
Born in Lebanon on October 7, 1939, he was the son of the late John and Florence (Walmer) Blatt. Jay graduated from Hershey High School with the Class of 1957. He was a truck driver for J.P. Donmoyer for 44 years and drove accident free for 2 million miles. Jay attended East Hanover Church of God. He enjoyed camping, hunting, custom butchering during the winter months, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Bryan L. husband of Barbara Blatt of Annville and Timothy J. husband of Traci Blatt of Jonestown; daughters Jodi Lyn wife of Timothy Yiengst of Annville, Kathy A. wife of Greg Hostetter of Fredericksburg and Holly M. wife of Gregg Wilkerson of Montana; grandchildren Cole Yiengst, Christine Oellig Bashore, Grace Oellig, Holden Hostetter, Chelsea Sells, Brandon Blatt, William Blatt, Alicia Wilkerson and Owen Wilkerson; great grandchildren Wyatt Yiengst, Wyatt and Laci Bashore; and his brother Kenneth husband of Hilda Blatt of Jonestown.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020