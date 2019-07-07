|
Jay Ord Mack, Jr.
Cornwall - Jay Ord Mack, Jr., 97, of Cornwall, PA, passed away June 29, 2019, at Cornwall Manor. Born May 2, 1922, in Wilkinsburg, PA, he was a son of the late Jay Ord Mack, Sr. and Willa June Shupe.
After graduating from Wilkinsburg HS in 1939, Jay received his Bachelor's Degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology in December of 1942. Married to his wife Nyla in May of 1943, they both went to work for the Naval Research Lab in Washington, D.C. He then attended Penn State where he was teaching while working on his Master's Degree. As a metallurgical engineer for U.S. Steel, he was soon transferred to the new Fairless Works plant in Fairless Hills, PA, where he later became Chief Metallurgist. Promoted and transferred back to Pittsburgh, he became a consultant for the company, and was sent to help improve the quality of steel in plants around the world, including Brazil, Egypt, Japan, and Sweden. After working at U.S. Steel's pipe works in Baytown, TX, he returned to Pittsburgh and retired in 1984. An accomplished artist, his works are known in many circles, one of which is hanging in the Pennsylvania State Capital, and his pen and ink drawings of local buildings are still used for circular covers and cards. He has had private gallery showings in New Hope, PA and in Cornwall, PA with both oil and watercolor mediums. Over the years he was involved with such organizations as Boy Scouts of America, the Morrisville Rotary, the Masons and was an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church, serving in Morrisville, Pittsburgh, and Lebanon, PA.
Surviving are his 2 daughters, Nyla Mack Houser and Debra Lee Williams; 3 grandchildren, Nyla Beth Gawel (Paul), Kathryn Lee Owen (John), and Brett Jay Houser; 2 great-grandchildren, Nyla Ann Gawel and Mack John Gawel; and 8 nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 76 years (by 3 weeks); and brothers, Clifford and Kenneth Mack.
No services are scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornwall Manor, 1 Boyd Street, Cornwall, PA 17016.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 7, 2019