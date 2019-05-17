Services
Jay Paul Arnold Williams


Elizabethtown - Jay Paul Arnold Williams, 86, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Cornwall and Penbrook, died peacefully with family by his side at the Masonic Village, the morning of May 12, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anne (Kassnar); daughter Betsy; parents, Herman and Gertrude (Mullen) Williams; brother Eugene; sister Marian; and sister-in-law Irene.

Jay is survived by his children, Linda; Eric, husband of Natalie; Kristine Pol-Williams, wife of Evert-Jan Pol; grandchildren Luke, Jake, Sander, Lisanne, and Danielle; and nephew Robert Williams, husband of Jan.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jay's memory may be made to the Masonic Village Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, marked "In Memory of Jay P. Williams."

Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 17, 2019
