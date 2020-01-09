Services
Schaefferstown - Jean D. Ashby, 95, of Schaefferstown, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Juniper Village, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Hylan Ashby. She was born in Schaefferstown on March 23, 1924, a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Garrett Dissinger. Jean was employed as a registered nurse and anesthetist. She is survived by several cousins. Her funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
