Jean E. Davis
Lebanon, PA - Jean E. Daub Davis, 80, passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 in her residence due to heart problems. She was the wife of the late Russell R. Davis, Jr. She was born on July 24, 1939 to the late Dorothy Zearfoss Daub and the late Roy Daub. She retired from the Printed Terry Finishing Company. She loved to watch TV, do puzzles, word search books and taking care of her flowers. She is survived by children: Michael J. Davis and wife Jean; Karen wife of Randall Shutter; Russell Davis III and wife Joelene: and a nephew she raised Harry Davis and wife Renee; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers: Robert Daub, Edward Daub, Raymond Daub; sisters: Kathryn Roof, Mildred Leonard, Judy Knier. She was preceded in death by brother Harry Daub and sister Janet Fulk. Interment services will be private with her children.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020