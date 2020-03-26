Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
Jean E. Eisenhauer Nee Knerr


1937 - 2020
Jean E. Eisenhauer nee Knerr

Cornwall - Jean E. Eisenhauer nee Knerr, 82, of Cornwall, ascended to heaven, joining her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Cornwall Manor. She was born on Friday, August 6, 1937 to the late Grant Knerr and Edna Murray nee Breidigan in Pine Grove. She was a member of Grace Brethren Church and retired from Hershey Foods. Jean was involved with the Red Hats, enjoyed crocheting, reading and tennis. She was the loving mother of children Joni A. Raynor and spouse Kevin, FL, Sharon Ciccone and spouse Carmen, Lebanon, Michelle Peters and spouse Steve, Lebanon; grandchildren Danielle, Bobbie Jean, Blake, Danny, Christopher; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brother Charles Knerr, Fredericksburg; sisters Carol Luch, Jonestown, Thelma Adams, Pine Grove. She was preceded in death by son Dennis Eisenhauer; grandchildren Brandon and Mitch. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to - Greater PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Avenue Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit

www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
