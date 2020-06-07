Jean E. GuareLebanon - Jean E. Guare, 93, of Lebanon, PA, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Cedar Haven, Lebanon.She was the wife of the late William J. Guare, Sr., who died in 1983.Born in Richland, PA on April 17, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Charles J. and Eva S. (Royer) Sheidy.Jean was a 1945 graduate of Richland High School. She retired in 1980, after 18 years, as a waitress, at Esther's Restaurant, Fredericksburg.Jean was a member of Richland Church Of The Brethren, Ladies Auxiliary of the Neptune Fire Co., Richland, and AARP. She enjoyed her flower garden, traveling, and bingo.Jean is survived by a son, Terry Baker, of Myerstown; stepsons, William Guare, Jr., of FL, Gary Guare, husband of Connie, of Newmanstown, & James Guare, of Myerstown; several grandchildren & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughters, Pamela Guare & Bonnie Gerhart; step daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Guare; and brother, Charles Sheidy.Services are private.Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.