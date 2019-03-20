Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
For more information about
Jean Hurst
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Myerstown - Jean E. Hurst, 96, Myerstown, passed away on Monday March 18, 2019 in StoneRidge Poplar Run. She was the wife of the late Vernon G. Hurst. Jean was born in Lebanon on July 29, 1922 a daughter of the late William W. and Laura Kendall Clark. She had been employed by Sears & Roebuck. Jean was a former member of St. Luke's U. M. Church in West Lebanon and was a life member of the Lebanon Senior Center where she taught country line dancing for many years and helped with fundraising. She is survived by her children: William C. husband of Barbara Hurst, Fredericksburg, VA; Roberta A. Hurst and her partner Beth Snyder, Annville; grandchildren: Jon W. and wife Mandy Hurst; Marc W. Hurst; step-grandson: John Bachman; great-grandchildren: Christopher J. Hurst, Everett Hurst, Avery Hurst; gt. great-grandchildren: Brooklynn Hurst, Jordan Hurst, Camden Hurst. She was preceded in death by a sister: Laura Swalm and brothers: Thomas E. Clark and Richard Clark. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am in the Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042 where a time of visitation will be held from 10:30 am to the time of service. There will be no viewing. Private interment will be made in the National Cemetery at Ft. Indiantown Gap. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Lebanon Senior Center at 710 Maple St., Lebanon, PA 17046.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
