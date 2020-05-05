|
Jean E. Neuman
Lebanon - Jean E. Neuman, 92, formerly of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Allied Skilled Nursing in Scranton.
Born Jan. 10, 1928 in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Violet (Fox) Stoessel.
Surviving are: a daughter, Susan R. Neuman of Florida; two sisters, Jeanette Dale and Lorraine Bowman, both of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Beth Pollock, James Pollock, Thomas Pollock; and four great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was a daughter, Ricky S. Neuman; and a sister, Cora Haulman.
Jean formerly owned Neuman's TV in Lebanon, and was employed at Hershey Chocolate Factory. She most recently worked at Staple's Office Supply in Lebanon.
She was a former member of the Lebanon Country Club, and the Order of the Eastern Star in Lebanon.
Private services will be held with Pastor Scott Andrews officiating. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Lebanon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter HWY, Centre Hall, PA 16828.
Harshbarger Funeral Home, McVeytown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 5 to May 7, 2020