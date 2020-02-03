|
|
Jean K. Lightner
Schaefferstown - Jean Katherine nee Kipp Lightner wife of the late Roy Robert Lightner (Junior), passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in her home. Jean was born in Millerstown, Perry Co., on February 21, 1930, a daughter of the late Clarence B. and Emma Rumberger Kipp. She lived in East Petersburg, PA for 20 years.
Jean was a loving, caring person, her family was always number one. She loved her neighbors and all their children. Two special friends who worked for me, Harold and Mary Jane Martin. They were wonderful. She also has a loving family, three daughters, Joanne Horst of Myerstown; Julie Ella wife of Ralph Ella of Manheim; Mary Donmoyer wife of Richard Donmoyer of Schaefferstown. My dearest granddaughter, Melissa and grandson, Daniel; four great grandchildren, Nicole, Hunter, Travis and Kristin; most precious great-great grandchildren, P. J. and Braxton; they were the love of her life; dear nephew Jeffrey Kipp and wife Sandy, were also the love her life. She also had four special friends, Blanche, Nat, Anna and Betsy. They met on Friday for many years. Last but not least was my friend Dottie Dear. She was Josh's baby sitter, my dear little dog, my friend and companion. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, J. Clarence Kipp; Franklin Kipp; Sgt. Kenneth R. Kipp and sister, Geraldine Parks.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:30 am in the Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA, with a viewing beginning on Wednesday at 9:30 am. Interment will be made in the Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Dr., Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020