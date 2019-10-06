|
|
Jean L. Redinger
Dover - Jean L. Redinger, 92, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services in Dallastown. She was the wife of Harry E. "Pete" Redinger. Born in Lebanon, PA on July 20, 1927, Jean was a daughter of the late Raymond and Hilda (Strohman) Barry. She was a member of the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lebanon, where she worked as a housekeeper for many years. She was also a member of the Lebanon Chapter of the Eastern Star, the Women of Salem, and a past royal patron of the Lebanon Court #131 Order of the Amaranth.
In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by a daughter, Nora Jean May, wife of the late Michael May; two grandchildren, Daniel May and Bethany May Harbold; four great grandchildren, Keira E. May, Amelie J. May, Rylan D. Harbold and Ellia S. Harbold. She was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Barry.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's name may be made to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 119 North 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019