Jean L. Summers
Hershey - Jean L. Summers, 89, of Hershey passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, the wife of Roy W. Summers for almost 71 years.

Born in Annville to Charles and Beulah (George) Boltz, she was also preceded in death by daughter Sherry in December 1985 when she blessed us with our grandson Jeremy.

Employed by Kreider Hosiery until it closed, Jean then worked for Palmyra School District for six years and Hershey School District for 24 years until retiring in 1985. A graduate of Annville High School and member of Palmyra Church of the Brethren, she enjoyed family and friends and getting together with schoolmates when possible. Jean enjoyed trips to Old Forge, NY on snowmobile trips and Harley runs, especially to the Virginia Air Show when she and Phyl went up in a hot air balloon. She also enjoyed trips to Oklahoma and Overland Park, Kansas with family, as well as cruises with friends Sam and Phyl.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, is son Greg, husband of Diane Summers and their children Ryan Summers and Alicia, wife of Allen Breive; grandson Jeremy, husband of Robyn Hoffman, son of Keith Hoffman and the late Sherry Summers Hoffman; great granddaughters Hailey and Sadie Breive; sister Nancy Balsbaugh; sister-in-law Joyce Boltz, widow of brother David Boltz; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held 10:00 - 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra followed by a graveside service at 11:30 PM in Spring Creek Cemetery, Hershey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Four Diamonds Fund, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033 or Palmyra Church of the Brethren, 45 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Buse Funeral Home
SEP
9
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Spring Creek Cemetery
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
