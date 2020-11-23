Jean M. StammAnnville - Jean M. Stamm, 82, of Annville, passed away on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Hill Farm Estate. She was the loving wife of Harvey E. Stamm, with whom she celebrated 56 years in marriage.Jean was born in Lebanon on May 11, 1938 to the late Clayton and Irene (Donten) Fasnacht. She was a 1956 South Lebanon High School graduate. She was a nursing assistant at Cedar Haven. She was a member of the former Avon Zion United Methodist Church. Jean enjoyed traveling with her husband, going camping, to the beach and visiting Florida. Going to Yard Sales and Antiquing were 2 of her passions. Her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren.Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Lee R. Bashore, Jr. and his wife Sharon of Swedesboro, NJ, Robert L. Bashore of Shillington, Gary E. Stamm and his wife Nancy of Palmyra, Debra J. and her husband James of Lebanon, Cheryl A. and her husband Ralph Bieber of Palmyra, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a sister Marilyn Swartzel of Parsonsburg, MD. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Fasnacht and Ruth Fasnacht.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1:30PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing held from 12:30PM - 1:30PM.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hill Farm Estate, 200 Kauffman Road, Annville, PA 17003.