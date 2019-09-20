Services
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John's E.C. Church
683 Steelstown Road
Annville, PA
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's E.C. Church
683 Steelstown Road
Annville, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's E.C. Church
683 Steelstown Road
Annville, PA
Jean M. Sweinhart


1952 - 2019
Jean M. Sweinhart Obituary
Jean M. Sweinhart

Annville - Jean M. Sweinhart, 67, of Annville passed away on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at Penn State Health MS Hershey Medical Center.

Jean was born in Campbelltown on February 28, 1952 to the late Alton O. and Alice E. (Early) Sweinhart. Jean was a 1970 Palmyra High School graduate. She was a data entry clerk for PA Department of Revenue. She was an active member of St. John's E.C. Church in Steelstown, where she was a Sunday School teacher for 42 years. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with family and friends.

She is survived by her siblings, Harold A. Sweinhart and his wife Nancy of Myerstown, Glen E. Sweinhart and his wife Connie of Annville, Dean E. Sweinhart and his wife Jackie of Annville, Mary A. and her husband Robert "Bob" Blauch of Annville, and Beverly A. Boltz, widow of the late Ronald Boltz, of Annville. She is also survived by a niece, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11AM at St. John's E.C. Church 683 Steelstown Road, Annville. Interment will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra. There will be a viewing held on Sunday evening at the church from 6PM- 8PM, and again on Monday morning from 10AM-11AM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.

Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019
