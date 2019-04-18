Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Sweigert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean P. Sweigert


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean P. Sweigert Obituary
Jean P. Sweigert

Myerstown - Jean P. Sweigert, 86, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg.

She was the wife of Melvin E. Sweigert, who died March 5, 2006.

Born in Berks County, PA on December 6, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Mollie (Balthaser) Ream.

Jean was a graduate of Myerstown High School. She was an avid crocheter, enjoyed watching game shows, and playing word puzzles.

Jean is survived by sons, David Sweigert, of Womelsdorf, Joshua, husband of Rachel Reager, of Lebanon; sister, Ruth, wife of William Gettle, of Lebanon; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Balthaser.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now