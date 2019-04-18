|
|
Jean P. Sweigert
Myerstown - Jean P. Sweigert, 86, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg.
She was the wife of Melvin E. Sweigert, who died March 5, 2006.
Born in Berks County, PA on December 6, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Mollie (Balthaser) Ream.
Jean was a graduate of Myerstown High School. She was an avid crocheter, enjoyed watching game shows, and playing word puzzles.
Jean is survived by sons, David Sweigert, of Womelsdorf, Joshua, husband of Rachel Reager, of Lebanon; sister, Ruth, wife of William Gettle, of Lebanon; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Balthaser.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019