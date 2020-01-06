|
Jeanette L. Eisenhauer
Lebanon - Jeanette Lillian Eisenhauer (nee Englehart) born May 4, 1931 in Lebanon, PA, passed away peacefully at Cedar Haven on Saturday, January 4, 2020. As the daughter of Frederick and Lily Englehart she was one of ten siblings and graduated in 1949 from Lebanon High School. Married in 1951 to her beloved William "Bill" Eisenhauer, they recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. They had four children: Lynne Marie (deceased) wife of Jay Eisenhauer, Jeffrey, husband of Cindy Weise Eisenhauer, Frederick, husband of Judy Hitz Eisenhauer, and Ann-Louise, wife of Joseph Caruso. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, sisters Judy Givler and Sally Rathbone, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeanette enjoyed her roles as wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, and cafeteria lady. She spent many happy years serving students at Lebanon Junior High School. But it was at home where she focused her care and attention-preparing delicious home cooked meals, sewing clothes for herself or others, and raising her family with strong sense of faith and purpose. As Nanny, she loved all of her grandchildren and made lifelong memories that brought her great joy. She also loved to laugh, listen to the radio, and watch TV in the evening with a bowl of her favorite ice-cream. Jeanette will be sadly missed by her entire family.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 2 N.8th Street. Lebanon, PA. A viewing will be held prior to Mass from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanette's name may be made to Lebanon Catholic Scholarship Fund, 1400 Chestnut St, Lebanon, PA 170420. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020