Jeanette M. Hartman
Jeanette M. Hartman

Lebanon - Jeanette M. Hartman, 89, formerly of Myerstown, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Cedar Haven, Lebanon. She was born in Millcreek Township on December 1, 1930, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Edna Dubble Hartman. Jeanette was employed at Publix Shirt Factory in Myerstown and Binner's Associates in Schaefferstown. She was a member of the Myerstown Church of the Brethren and the Myerstown Senior Center. Jeanette loved her family, cats and enjoyed completing word search puzzles. She is survived by sister, JoAnn wife of William Rager, Sr.; brother, Carl husband of Nancy Hartman; nephews, William Rager, Jr.; Dean Rager and Michael Hartman; nieces, Kelly wife of Shawn Johnson; Kristi wife of Greg Fields; Nicole wife of Dan Stabilito and Megan wife of Derek Thomas. She is also survived by great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Myerstown church of the Brethren, 51 W. Stoever Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. Clauser funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
7179496588
