Jeanette T. Basehore

Jeanette T. Basehore Obituary
Jeanette T. Basehore

Palmyra - Jeanette T. Basehore, 92, of Londonderry Village went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Born January 11, 1927 in Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Reeder and Mary Smallock Tietsworth. Jeanette was the wife of Kenneth with whom she celebrated nearly 75 years of marriage.

A member of Spring Creek Church of the Brethren, she served in various positions including Superintendent of the Pre-school Department. She was a member of Hummelstown Flower Club, Dauphin County Farm Women and a 4-H sewing club instructor. Jeanette was a 1944 graduate of Kulpmont High School, Kulpmont, PA.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, is a daughter, Mary Ann Herr of Lititz, PA and a son, Kerry (Betsy) of West Point, VA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, step sister, Theresa Drawbaugh and step brother, Robin Tietsworth.

She was predeceased by a sister, Helen Wisnewski, brother, William Tietsworth, son-in-law, Lawrence Herr and step brothers, Donald, Richard, Michael and Jerry Tietsworth.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Spring Creek Church of the Brethren, 335 East Areba Avenue, Hershey. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM. Private interment will be in Spring Creek Cemetery, Hershey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund, Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
