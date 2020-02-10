|
Jeanne A. Rittle
Annville - Jeanne A. Rittle, 61, of Annville, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Randy Scott Rittle, who passed away in 2016.
Jeanne was born in Hazleton on July 8, 1958 to the late Natzio and Mary (DiLiberto) Bonina. She was a graduate of York Academy of the Arts. She was a devoted member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Annville, where she was highly involved with the music ministry. She had worked as a projects guru for Weber Advertising and Marketing. She was a board member of Lebanon County Christian Ministries. She enjoyed volunteering throughout the community. She had a love for the arts, music, cooking, poetry, and creating religious icons.
Surviving is a daughter, Alexis Rittle and her husband Ben Lesnick of Rockville, MD and a brother Robert A. "Bob" Bonina and his wife Arlene Vander Dussen of Seattle, WA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 12PM from St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing held on Wednesday evening from 6PM-8PM at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. There will be a viewing held on Thursday morning from 11AM-12PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Music Ministry, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020