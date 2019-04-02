|
Jeanne Bernice Smith
Mifflin -
Jeanne Bernice Smith, 91, formerly of Licking Creek Road, Mifflintown, PA died Friday, March 29, 2019 in the Locust Grove Retirement Village, Mifflin. She was the wife of the late Matthew Lloyd Smith a retired mill right for the Hershey Company for 45 years who died in 2016.
Born in Maple Shade, NJ on September 28, 1927, she was the only child of the late Alexander and Sarah Dougherty Mayberry. She was a homemaker.
Jeanne graduated from Morristown High School in 1945 and attended St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Mifflintown. She enjoyed painting, the arts, antiquing and cats.
Surviving are two sons Bruce E. husband of Kathy Smith of Annville, Barry L. husband of Lori Smith of Palmyra, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son David L. Smith and a daughter Brenda Gerlach.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in South Annville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10-11 AM prior to the service.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019