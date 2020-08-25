1/1
Jeanne L. Dunkelberger
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne L. Dunkelberger

Lebanon -

Jeanne L. Dunkelberger, 70, of Lebanon, formerly of Richland, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born in Reading on February 21, 1950, daughter of Daniel and Lillie Dawn Lengle Culhane. Jeanne was a 1968 graduate of ELCO High School. She was employed as a para educator at South Lebanon Elementary School and IU 13. She was a member of the Richland American Legion, Post 880. Her life revolved around care giving, through work and community. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her parents are children, Melissa Shiner and husband Daniel of Lebanon; Eric Ream of Myerstown; Bradley Ream and wife Jennifer of Myerstown; Tricia Gundrum and husband Matthew of South Lebanon; step son, James Dunkelberger and wife Candace of Carlisle; step daughter, Kim Potts of TN; sister, Danette Culhane of FL and three nephews; nineteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Dunkelberger and great grandson, Liam Ream. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown following Covid-19 guidlelines. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. www.clauserfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
7179496588
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved