Jeanne L. Dunkelberger
Lebanon -
Jeanne L. Dunkelberger, 70, of Lebanon, formerly of Richland, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born in Reading on February 21, 1950, daughter of Daniel and Lillie Dawn Lengle Culhane. Jeanne was a 1968 graduate of ELCO High School. She was employed as a para educator at South Lebanon Elementary School and IU 13. She was a member of the Richland American Legion, Post 880. Her life revolved around care giving, through work and community. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her parents are children, Melissa Shiner and husband Daniel of Lebanon; Eric Ream of Myerstown; Bradley Ream and wife Jennifer of Myerstown; Tricia Gundrum and husband Matthew of South Lebanon; step son, James Dunkelberger and wife Candace of Carlisle; step daughter, Kim Potts of TN; sister, Danette Culhane of FL and three nephews; nineteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Dunkelberger and great grandson, Liam Ream. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown following Covid-19 guidlelines. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. www.clauserfh.com