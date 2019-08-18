Services
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Jeanne M. DiEnno


1926 - 2019
Jeanne M. DiEnno Obituary
Jeanne M. DiEnno

Palmyra - Jeanne M. DiEnno, 92, of Palmyra, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at The Lebanon Valley Home. She was the wife of the late Anthony J. "Tony" DiEnno, who passed away in 2005.

Born in Lebanon on September 16, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth (Beard) Smith. Jeanne was a 1944 graduate of Lebanon High School. Jeanne was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Annville, and in her younger years enjoyed traveling with her husband, golfing, swimming and socializing with friends.

Surviving is her daughter Andrea R. Blauch, wife of Bruce of Palmyra, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a brother John Smith of Parker Ford, PA. She was preceded in death by her son Maurie A. DiEnno.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeanne's memory to her church, 200 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
