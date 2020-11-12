1/1
Jeanne W. Wolf
1936 - 2020
Jeanne W. Wolf

Lebanon - Jeanne W. Wolf, 84, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Paul A. Wolf.

Born in Lebanon, PA on April 3, 1936, Jeanne was a daughter of the late James and Agnes (Klein) Frazier. She was a 1954 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School and a member of St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Jeanne is survived by three children, Joseph P. Wolf, husband of Stacy, Patrick D. Wolf, husband of Theresa, and Paula J. Allwein; three grandchildren, Ben, Erin, and Joe Jr.; three step-grandchildren, Clarice, Olivia, and Sophia; a sister, Christine Felty; and several nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th Street, Lebanon. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19th at St. Mary's Church, 2 N. 8th Street, Lebanon, interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
NOV
19
Interment
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
