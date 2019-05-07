|
Jeffrey A. Gibson
Reading - Jeffrey A. Gibson, 58, Reading, passed away on April 28, 2019 in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of the late Melissa Gibson. Jeff was born in Lebanon on February 8, 1961 a son of Willard Gibson, Lebanon, and Patricia M. Kohr Mindy, Lebanon. He had been employed as a salesman for Herr's for many years and had also worked for the Reading Phillies. In addition to his parents he is survived by a sister: Cynthia wife of Jeffrey Levengood and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a neighbor and very good friend Jeff Brown. Memorial services will be held on Thursday at 10:00 am in the Fredericksburg U.M Church, Rt. 343 and Shirksville Rd., Fredericksburg, PA 17026. Interment will be made in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.
