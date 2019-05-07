Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Fredericksburg U.M Church
Rt. 343 and Shirksville Rd.
Fredericksburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey A. Gibson


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey A. Gibson Obituary
Jeffrey A. Gibson

Reading - Jeffrey A. Gibson, 58, Reading, passed away on April 28, 2019 in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of the late Melissa Gibson. Jeff was born in Lebanon on February 8, 1961 a son of Willard Gibson, Lebanon, and Patricia M. Kohr Mindy, Lebanon. He had been employed as a salesman for Herr's for many years and had also worked for the Reading Phillies. In addition to his parents he is survived by a sister: Cynthia wife of Jeffrey Levengood and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a neighbor and very good friend Jeff Brown. Memorial services will be held on Thursday at 10:00 am in the Fredericksburg U.M Church, Rt. 343 and Shirksville Rd., Fredericksburg, PA 17026. Interment will be made in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now