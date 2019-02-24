Services
Hill Funeral Home - Rehrersburg
111 Godfrey St.
Rehrersburg, PA 19550
717-933-4316
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - Rehrersburg
111 Godfrey St.
Rehrersburg, PA 19550
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - Rehrersburg
111 Godfrey St.
Rehrersburg, PA 19550
Jeffrey A. Neuin

Womelsdorf - Jeffrey A. Neuin, 70, of Womelsdorf, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. Jeffrey, a son of the late Leon and Mildred (Peiffer) Neuin, Sr., was born in Strausstown. He is survived by two sons, Jason A. Neuin, husband of Crystal M., Myerstown, and Jerry L. Neuin, companion of Jennifer L. Noviello, Stouchsburg; a nephew, Nicholas Lindbom, husband of Melissa, Robesonia; two sisters, Linda Kauffman, companion of Curt, and Lori Lindbom; and four grandchildren, Page, Shelby, Adriana, and Haleigh. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis Neuin, and Leon Neuin, Jr. He was an Army Veteran, having served in Germany, and having earned a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. He enjoyed fishing and was a member of Strausstown Rod and Gun. Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 3rd, at Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey Street, Rehrersburg. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM, until the time of services. Burial will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
