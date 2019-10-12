|
Jeffrey C. Morrow
Lebanon - Jeffrey C. Morrow, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Bonnie L. Kramer Morrow with whom he was married to for 33 years. He was born in Harrisburg on May 7, 1958, a son of the late Bruce F. and Wilma Sue Berger Uhler Morrow. Jeff was employed at Carmeuse in Annville as a Process Engineer and for Colonial Metal in Columbia as their Chief Chemist. He also was owner of Morrow Consulting Services, Inc. Jeff was a 1976 graduate of Annville-Cleona High School; graduate of the University of VA; and earned a Master's Degree from Villanova in Continuous Improvement. He was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Lebanon and the Central Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. He was a member of the 1976 Pennsylvania Big 33 team and played for the Harrisburg Piranhas Semi-Pro team. Jeff coached football for Annville-Cleona Senior High and Junior High teams; Lebanon Cowboys for nine years; T-ball and baseball in Jonestown and was involved with the Jonestown Boy Scout troop. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Hershey Bears fan. Surviving in addition to his wife are son, Thomas J. Morrow of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Tommy and Evelyn Morrow; sisters, Stephanie A. wife of the late Dan Wilson of Myerstown; Jennifer L. wife of Paul Rohler of TX; brother, Kerry J. Morrow of Cleona; half-brothers, Bruce M. husband of Deb Weaver of Allentown; Brian L. husband of Sharon Weaver of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Bev wife of Terry Lutz of Lebanon; mother-in-law, JoAnn M. Kramer of Lebanon. Memorial service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 4 pm in Salem Lutheran Church, 119 N. 8th St., Lebanon, PA, with a visitation beginning on Friday at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 202, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019