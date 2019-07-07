Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Tice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey L. Tice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey L. Tice Obituary
Jeffrey L. Tice

North Annville Twp. - Jeffrey L. Tice, 67, of North Annville Twp. died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in his residence.

Born in Lebanon on December 3, 1951, he was the son of Mary Ollar Tice of North Annville and the late Carl E. Tice. He worked in HVAC at Ft. Indiantown Gap and at the Lebanon VA Medical Center before he retired.

Jeff was a 1969 graduate of Annville-Cleona High School and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the 1967 Lebanon Valley Teener State Championship Baseball Team and enjoyed spending time with Audi and Cass, his French Wirehaired Griffin hunting dogs.

Surviving is a brother Leo G. Tice of North Annville, two sisters Maxine T. wife of Harry Strother of Manheim, Jessica T. wife of Jon Warner of Lancaster, 1 niece and 3 nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Dean Carl Tice.

A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10-11 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Rt. 422 and Sipe Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033 or the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now