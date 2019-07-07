|
Jeffrey L. Tice
North Annville Twp. - Jeffrey L. Tice, 67, of North Annville Twp. died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in his residence.
Born in Lebanon on December 3, 1951, he was the son of Mary Ollar Tice of North Annville and the late Carl E. Tice. He worked in HVAC at Ft. Indiantown Gap and at the Lebanon VA Medical Center before he retired.
Jeff was a 1969 graduate of Annville-Cleona High School and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the 1967 Lebanon Valley Teener State Championship Baseball Team and enjoyed spending time with Audi and Cass, his French Wirehaired Griffin hunting dogs.
Surviving is a brother Leo G. Tice of North Annville, two sisters Maxine T. wife of Harry Strother of Manheim, Jessica T. wife of Jon Warner of Lancaster, 1 niece and 3 nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Dean Carl Tice.
A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10-11 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Rt. 422 and Sipe Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033 or the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 7, 2019