Jennie E. Horstick
Palmyra - Jennie E. Horstick, of Palmyra, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the M.S Hershey Medical Center. She was born Thursday, March 8, 1923 in Middle Paxton Township to the late William and Emma (Cassel) Zettlemoyer. She is predeceased by her loving husband Walter G. Horstick since November 18, 2001.
Jennie graduated from Susquehanna Township High School and went on to work for the PA Department of Health in Harrisburg. She was the founder and past president of the Palmyra Garden Club and was honored as a Trailblazer in the 2017 Lebanon County Commission for Women. Jennie worked and loved her job at the Hershey Department Store. She was also a member of the Hershey Horticulture Society and Palmyra Eastern Star.
She is survived by her children: Ronald C. Horstick, Deborah L. Christie and husband James A.; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister Carrie E. Kocher. She is predeceased by her sister Edna M. Shields.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2 PM at Campbelltown United Christian Cemetery, Palmyra.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to her church, Palm Lutheran Church, 11 W. Cherry St., Palmyra, PA 17078.