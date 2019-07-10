Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Jeremiah A. Keeney Obituary
Jeremiah A. Keeney

Newmanstown - Jeremiah A. "Jerry" Keeney, 80, formerly of Newmanstown, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Geraldine J. Keeney, who passed away Feb. 7, 2013.

Jerry, a son of the late Herbert and Clara (Behney) Keeney, was born in South Heidelberg Twp. He is survived by a daughter, Julie Stubbe, Ocala, FL; a daughter in law, Harriett E. Bennethum, Newmanstown; a brother, Tyrus Keeney; two sisters, Annie Beinhower, and Ada Miller; three grandchildren, Kimberly, Justin, and Nicholas; and four great grandchildren, Justin Jr., Luke, Brantley, and Riley. He was preceded in death by a son, Randy L. Bennethum; six brothers; and three sisters.

He retired in 2002 after 41 years with the former Empire Steel Castings, Laureldale.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 11th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 AM, Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Millcreek Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 10, 2019
