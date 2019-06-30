|
Jerome M. "Jerry" Cosgrove
Cleona - Jerome M. "Jerry" Cosgrove, 56, of Cleona, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on March 16, 1963 son of George Cosgrove of Montana and the late Juanita De Leon Cosgrove.
Jerry was a decorated US Army Veteran of Desert Storm, having received a Bronze Star among his awards. He was the Cash Manager of CPAC at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Jerry enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, hunting and tubing.
In addition to his Father, George, Jerry is survived by his daughter, Samantha Cosgrove, his sons, Christopher and Justin Cosgrove all of Ames, Iowa, his sister, Terrie Cosgrove of Oregon, his companion Tracey Karenda of Lebanon and the Mother of his children, Silvia Creter Cosgrove of Ames, Iowa.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jerry's funeral service on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 7:00 PM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd, 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon (next to Quentin Circle) with David Black officiating. A viewing will be held Tuesday beginning at 6:00 PM to time of service at the funeral home.
