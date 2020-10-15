1/1
Jerry Joshua Arnette
Jerry Joshua Arnette

Bellefonte - Jerry Joshua Arnette, 74, of Bellefonte, PA, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

He was the husband of Claudia M. (Tranter) Arnette. They celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on June 25, 2020.

Born in East Liverpool, OH on October 2, 1946, he was a son of the late Marion M. and Mildred (Mills) Arnette.

A 1964 graduate of Wellsville High School, Wellsville, OH, Jerry worked on the railroad for Conrail as an engineer for 13 years. He was a certified Locksmith and retired from Kutztown University after 24 years. Jerry was a lifetime member of FGBMFI and became an ordained minister in 1990.

Mr. Arnette served in the U.S. Army.

He attended State College Assembly of God. Jerry enjoyed rebuilding and riding motorcycles, spending time with his family and loved his collection of cowboy boots.

In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by daughters, Megan Massey, wife of Ryan & Arielle Arnette; a son, Gregory Lowe husband of Cindy; grandchildren, Natalie Lowe, Elizabeth Lowe, & Nora Massey; sisters, Jane Green & Maryann DeGarmo; brothers, Robert Hargreaves & John Arnette; father-in-law, Herman Tranter, husband of Audrey; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, William Hargreaves & Rick Arnette.

Grose Funeral Home, Inc. Myerstown, were entrusted with the arrangements.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Tri-County Worship Center, 1501 Schubert Rd, Bethel, PA 19507. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Please follow social distancing guidelines.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
