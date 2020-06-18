Jessica A. RomanoffJonestown - Jessica A. Romanoff, 72, of Jonestown, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Lebanon. She was the wife of Mike P. Romanoff. On August 1st, they would have celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary.Born in Lebanon on July 6, 1947, she was the daughter of Louise E. Thomas Smith of Myerstown and the late Chester Smith. Jessica worked as a medical transcriptionist and retired from the VA Medical Center. She was a member of the Tri-County Worship Center, where she and her husband were involved as young adult leaders and in the youth ministries. She was also a member of the Lebanon County Auxiliary. She enjoyed antiquing, crafts and crocheting. She loved her Jaguar and especially spending time with her grandchildren.In addition to her husband and her mother, she is survived by her daughter Jennifer F. and her husband Nicholas Foglia of Cape Coral, FL; brother Chuck Smith of Harrisburg; sisters Jan Santer of Cornwall and Jolene Smith of Lebanon; and her grandchildren Donovan, Damien and Ava.She was preceded in death by her son Jarrett P. Romanoff and sister Judi Smith.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Tri-County Worship Center, 1501 Schubert Rd., Bethel. A viewing will be held beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the start of the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis, 600 Corporate Circle 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to the Lebanon County Auxiliary Patrol, Inc., 288 Horseshoe Drive, Annville, PA 17003 or to the Lebanon City Fire Dept., 400 S. 8th St., Lebanon, PA 17046.Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.