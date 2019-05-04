|
Jill L. Taraschi
Palmyra - Jill L. Taraschi, 51, of Palmyra, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday May 2, 2019. She was the wife of Marino T. Taraschi, with whom she celebrated 18 years in marriage.
Jill was born in Lebanon on December 10, 1967 to Susan (Kreichbaum) Snavely of Lebanon and the late LeRoy Snavely, who passed in 2001. She was a member of LCBC, where she volunteered with child care. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, and spending time with grandkids.
In addition to her husband and her mother, she is survived by her children, Ashley Michaels, Janelle Garner, Liam D. Taraschi, grandchildren, Casey and Grace, and her sister, Suann B. Snavely. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas R. Snavely.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be private. There will be a visitation from 10AM until 11AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to PA Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Road, Suite B, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 4, 2019