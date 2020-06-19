Joan Bernhardt



Cornwall - Joan Lee Bernhardt, 85 of Cornwall, PA passed away June 15, 2020. She was born January 28, 1935 in Reading, PA, the only daughter of Sam and Mary D'Agostino.



Beloved wife of the late Dr. Ronald Bernhardt. Loving mother of Rain (Corey) Buck, Arianne Bernhardt, Misty (John) Conlan and Bryant Bernhardt. Cherished grandmother of Saige, Autumn, Natalie, Drake, Graham, Reid, Farah and Arman.



An avid cook, Joan once owned a restaurant and later a furniture store in Ephrata, PA. She loved to paint and collect antiques. Joan and her late husband enjoyed traveling to New England where they would find antiques for their home. They loved their home and enjoyed all of the wildlife living on the property.



Due to COVID Private family services will be held in Cornwall, PA. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to Friends of Cornwall Furnace where Joan volunteered (94 Rexmont Rd. Cornwall, PA 17016).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store