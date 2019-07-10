|
Joan D. Barber
Lebanon - Joan D. Barber passed away at the age of 87 on July 8, 2019 at Juniper Village, in Lebanon, PA. Joan was born on August 24, 1931 in Lebanon, PA, and was the daughter of the late Russell and Loraine (Ulrich) Becker. She was preceded in death by her husband Leon A. Barber, Jr. who passed away on July 4, 2018, and to whom she was married for 61 years. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Dreibelbis of Lebanon, PA and her son Leon A. Barber III and his wife Cheryl of Mechanicsburg, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rachel Dreibelbis, Brittany Augliera and her husband Anthony, and Matthew Barber. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law Ronald Dreibelbis. Joan was raised in Lebanon, PA and resided there her entire life. She was an active, lifelong member of the First Evangelical Congregational Church in Lebanon, PA. Joan retired from the Cornwall-Lebanon School District where she was a baker and cook at Union Canal Elementary School. Joan loved cooking and baking, crocheting, music, word search puzzles, and spending time with her husband and family. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home in Lebanon, PA. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with the Reverend Timothy R. Valentino officiating. Burial will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. A procession from the funeral home will begin at 8:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Congregational Church, 607 Chestnut St., Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 10, 2019