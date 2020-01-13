|
Joan E. Kovach
Lebanon - Joan E. Kovach, 87, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center. Born in Lebanon, PA on March 18, 1932, Joan was a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Elizabeth E. (Dengler) Kovach. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Lebanon and worked as a bank teller for over 50 years. Joan is survived by two brothers, Joseph J. Kovach and William A. Kovach; a sister, Helen Kovach; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30-11:00 prior to the service at the funeral home. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020