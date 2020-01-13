Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kovach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. Kovach


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan E. Kovach Obituary
Joan E. Kovach

Lebanon - Joan E. Kovach, 87, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center. Born in Lebanon, PA on March 18, 1932, Joan was a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Elizabeth E. (Dengler) Kovach. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Lebanon and worked as a bank teller for over 50 years. Joan is survived by two brothers, Joseph J. Kovach and William A. Kovach; a sister, Helen Kovach; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30-11:00 prior to the service at the funeral home. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -