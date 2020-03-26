|
|
Joan J. Gill
Cornwall -
Joan J. Gill, 79, of Cornwall, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of James Edward Gill, having celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Joan was born in Newark, NJ on July 31, 1940 to the late Erich and Alma (Ingold) Just. She was a 1958 graduate of Wilbur L. Cross High School, New Haven, Connecticut, a 1961 graduate of Grace-New Haven School of Nursing, and graduated in 1998 with her Bachelor of Science from Lebanon Valley College. She was the Director of Emergency Services for Good Samaritan Hospital when she retired in 2006. Following her time at the hospital, she worked for Gill Rock Drill Company Inc in Lebanon from 2006-2015 as a human resource administrator and board member. Joan enjoyed spending time with her dogs and her family, and especially vacationing with her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her daughter Deborah Lynn Gill, wife of Brian Hitz of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Mitchell Lough and Megan Long, wife of Brandon; mother-in-law Dorothy B. Gill; brother-in-law George Crosson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Jean Crosson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020