Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kunder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan K. Kunder


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan K. Kunder Obituary
Joan K. Kunder

Annville - Joan J. Kunder, 82, of Annville, passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019 at Hill Farm Estate. She was the wife of the late Peter Kunder, who passed away in 1999.

Joan was born in Lebanon on December 12, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Ann (Devitz) Ristenbatt and step father William Ristenbatt. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed spending time with her family, bird watching, and watching all sports, especially tennis.

She is survived by her children, James P. Kunder, Gary Kunder and his wife Colleen, Linda Ehrenfeld and her husband Rick, grandchildren, Amanda Kunder, Christy Allen and her husband Jon Allen Sr., Stephanie Kunder and husband Christopher Bolinger, great grandchildren, Johnathin Allen Jr., Brayden Allen, Nicholas Clapsaddle, Eli Russell, Anabelle Russell, Corbin Kunder, Bella Thrush, and her brother Donald Shounder. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Kemp.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now