Joan K. Kunder
Annville - Joan J. Kunder, 82, of Annville, passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019 at Hill Farm Estate. She was the wife of the late Peter Kunder, who passed away in 1999.
Joan was born in Lebanon on December 12, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Ann (Devitz) Ristenbatt and step father William Ristenbatt. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed spending time with her family, bird watching, and watching all sports, especially tennis.
She is survived by her children, James P. Kunder, Gary Kunder and his wife Colleen, Linda Ehrenfeld and her husband Rick, grandchildren, Amanda Kunder, Christy Allen and her husband Jon Allen Sr., Stephanie Kunder and husband Christopher Bolinger, great grandchildren, Johnathin Allen Jr., Brayden Allen, Nicholas Clapsaddle, Eli Russell, Anabelle Russell, Corbin Kunder, Bella Thrush, and her brother Donald Shounder. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Kemp.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019