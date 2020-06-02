Joan K. SmithAnnville - Joan K. Smith, 79, of Annville, passed away June 1, 2020, one day shy of her 80th birthday at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Arnold C. Smith, with whom she celebrated nearly 62 years of marriage. She is survived by three daughters: Debbie wife of Thomas Lugar of Lititz, Tammy G. fiancé of Randall Fortna of Jonestown, and Donna Sue wife of David Sheerer of Jonestown. Joan was the daughter of the late John and Luella Moyer of Annville.A lifelong homemaker, Joan's most cherished memories included those of her childhood growing up on her parents' farm and attending the McGillstown one-room schoolhouse. As a mother, she enjoyed cooking holiday dinners for her family, planning backyard barbeques, and family beach vacations in the summertime. Her springtime joy was planting her flower gardens and then taking pride in their summer blooms.Joan is also survived by five grandchildren: Michael husband of Hannah of Pittsburgh, Daniel and his fiancé Priya of College Park, Maryland, Nicole and Kyle of Jonestown, Ryan of Jonestown, and four great grandchildren. Additionally, Joan is survived by her sister Loretta of York, brother John of Bellegrove, and brother Roy of Fredericksburg. She was preceded in death by her sister Betty and her brother Larry.The family would like to offer their deepest thanks and appreciation to the staff at Ann Barshinger Cancer Center in Lancaster for the excellent and compassionate care Joan received during her 2-year battle with cancer. Additionally, we extend our gratitude to the staff at Lancaster General Hospital and their effort to provide comfort to Joan during her 2-week stay, and to Hospice of Lancaster for making it possible for her to spend her last moments at home.Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown.